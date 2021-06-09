More than 4,000 Allied forces died while storming the beaches of Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944. That number includes these 38 West Virginians, listed with their home counties, who served in different capacities during the war and paid the ultimate sacrifice 77 years ago. They are:
Winston Lodge Alexander, McDowell County
James O. Boggess, Kanawha County
David E. Casto, Nicholas County
Donald G. Colangelo, Mingo County
Darius W. Crites, Upshur County
Joe DiCiuccio, Raleigh County
Jasper N. Elswick, Roane County
Curtis C. Feathers, Preston County
Jesse M. Hawkins, no home county identified
Elsworth M. Heck, Cabell County
Martin V. Hughes, Kanawha County
Edward L. Jones, Wood County
Alva Jackson Night, Braxton County
Eston C. Kuhn, Barbour County
James D. Lake, Braxton County
Bernard H. Lipscomb, Doddridge County
John Manfredi, Barbour County
Charles H. Manning, Hancock County
Conrad Cecil Mason, Ohio County
John Hobert Mathews, Pocahontas County
Charles G. McCalvin, Logan County
Jamie Edgar McComb, Pocahontas County
John Burk McCue, Monongalia County
Vernon C. McDaniel, Berkeley County
Norman G. Miller, Harrison County
William L. Mollohan Jr., Kanawha County
Louis F. Nesci, Mineral County
Shirley J. Phillips, Randolph County
John Henry Shreves, Harrison County
William H. Smith, Raleigh County
Floyd Spiker, Preston County
Max L. Stemple, Preston County
Robert Charles Stonebraker, Harrison County
Raymond L. Winebrener, Mason County
Benjamin F. Winn, McDowell County
Benjamin H. Wirtz, Mercer County
Robert L. Wolverton, Randolph County
Source: Veterans Memorial Database, West Virginia Archives and History