CHARLESTON — Babydog-themed Christmas ornaments, NCAA Division II college football playoffs and the start of West Virginia’s deer hunting season are but a few of the many topics Gov. Jim Justice has covered during recent COVID-19 virtual news briefings.
What wasn’t talked about during the three briefings that have been held since Nov. 12, which totaled nearly two hours in combined length, was Justice’s decision to end West Virginia’s state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic, which the governor declared in March 2020. The state of emergency will end Jan. 1, 2023.
The proclamation to lift the state of emergency, which Justice signed Nov. 12, had not been publicly acknowledged in any way prior to Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing. Justice said he chose not to inform the public of his decision to rescind the state of emergency because “in my world, I don’t see a reason to make a big deal out of stuff.”
“There was no reason to get up on the soapbox and turn this thing into a political issue or anything,” Justice said Wednesday. “I saw no reason to make a great big hoopla out of it.”
In the early days of the pandemic, the COVID-19 briefings served as means for West Virginians to get information about the latest developments in the state’s response to the virus.
Justice and state health leaders still spend some time discussing the virus during the briefings; each one begins with the governor acknowledging those who have died from COVID-19.
But they long ago turned into state news broadcasts, touting things like trout stockings and revenue reports. They have also served as a platform Justice has used to share his opinions on state and federal politics, with the Biden administration a popular target of his criticism.
Over the summer, Justice used portions of the briefings to rail against the adoption of Amendment 2, which residents voted down in the general election Nov. 8.
As recently as Oct. 28, Justice transitioned from reading a list of people who had died as a result of the coronavirus to reading a list of organizations that opposed Amendment 2 within the first six minutes of the briefing.
Justice, who last week said he was “seriously considering” a run for U.S. Senate when his current term ends in 2024, said the briefings will continue “hopefully” two times a week after Jan. 1, but will focus less on COVID-19 aside from the continued reading of the list of those who have died. Instead, they will feature more general news items and announcements that will reflect the “many, many, many great things that are going on all across West Virginia,” Justice said.
Justice said members of the media will be able to “ask about anything” during these new briefings, but they will likely continue to do so outside of the governor’s presence. Justice said there are no immediate plans to resume the in-person briefings that were halted early on during the pandemic.
The decision to end the state of emergency comes as hospitals statewide report potential bed shortages due to a combination of flu cases, respiratory illnesses like RSV and COVID-19 patients. Justice said it was inaccurate to call the pandemic an emergency at this time.
“We’ve learned to live with this pandemic, and that’s what we’re going to have to do,” Justice said. “We need to move on.”
Brian Abraham, Justice’s chief of staff, said most members of the public “will not notice” a difference between services available now and when the state of emergency is lifted.
Vaccines will still be available at local health departments and pharmacies, West Virginia National Guardsmen will still be on hand when needed to facilitate services, and Justice said leaders have “double and triple checked” that the state will not lose out on any federal dollars by ending the emergency designation.
If the COVID-19 situation changes, Justice said another emergency declaration could happen, but it’s unclear what exactly the bar would be to trigger such a reaction.