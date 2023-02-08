Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20221026_hd_aca
Buy Now

Jeremy Smith, program director for the First Choice Services’ West Virginia Navigator, speaks during a news conference regarding ACA Marketplace open enrollment and resources at St. Mary’s Conference Center in Huntington in 2022.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — West Virginians enrolled in the Affordable Care Act in record numbers this year, in line with a nationwide trend.

“There were 28,325 enrollments in 2023, which is an increase of almost 23%,” said Jeremy Smith, director of the WV Navigator program. “That compares to 23,037 enrollments in 2022.”

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Recommended for you