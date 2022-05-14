HUNTINGTON — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner and some of his staff attended an informal entrepreneurship forum at Marshall University Thursday to talk about generating interest in youth entrepreneurship.
"The forum was geared towards small businesses and extending businesses," Warner said. "We also spoke about our One Stop program and how we could get more youth interested in becoming entrepreneurs."
Chris Alder, director of the Business and Licensing Division, said there were discussion about the state's One Stop program and how it can help those seeking to start a business, but youth entrepreneurship was the focus.
"Only about 26 out of 96 kids under 18 in West Virginia even know what entrepreneurship means," Alder said.
Alder said to forum's discussions weren't so much about what the Secretary of State's Office does, but how to begin to instill the confidence in West Virginia's youth and empower them to believe in their ideas and to take the chance to become a business owner and succeed.
"The more youth we can get to want to become entrepreneurs here at home, the more they will want to stay in the state, versus getting their college degree and moving out of state," he said. "Where does the creation come from? How does the lightbulb moment turn into, 'I'm running a business?' For youth that can be difficult, but I think if the teachers and the mentors are able to lay the ground work and give the confidence to these kids are future is bright."
Warner said he often asks youth if any of them are entrepreneurs.
"Very few hands go up," he said. "However, if I ask have any of you ever babysat before or cut grass and got paid for it, then many hands go up. They are already entrepreneurs and many of them could follow their dreams into the entrepreneurship world."
The Secretary of State's Office is responsible for registering business and keeping them in compliance with the law. He reported 1,172 new businesses registered statewide during the month of April 2022.
"We keep track of 137,000 businesses, charities and nonprofit organizations," he said.
The office's mission is to streamline the process for obtaining business licenses and making the process as easy, quick and smooth as possible, according to Warner.
He says West Virginia blazed a trail by opening the nation's first One Stop Business Center to support its online efforts.
"Business owners can now take care of their business registration, licensing, tax issues and unemployment compensation all in One Stop, the "brick and mortar" companion to the One Stop Business Portal," Warner said.
The One Stop Business Center, located at 1615 East Washington Street in Charleston, is also home to a customer call center that provides more responsiveness to customer inquiries.
"We have cut our staff in the Secretary of State's office from 57 employees to 47 and using more artificial intelligence (AI) and leveraging technology," Warner said. "We are doing more with less and expediting services better than we ever have."
Alder explained that the West Virginia One Stop Business Portal is a cooperative multi-agency initiative encouraging business growth in West Virginia by providing a single point of entry for business owners to access state services and complete the requirements for business operations in West Virginia. It combines the resources of the Secretary of State's Office, the State Tax Department, the Division of Labor and Workforce West Virginia in one convenient online location.
"The One Stop framework achieves greater efficiencies for both business clients and state government agencies," Alder said.
Lee Dean, field service representative from the Secretary of State's Office, said some have asked for a One Stop Business Center hub in Huntington.
"Isn't that nice that Marshall is asking us to put a satellite office right here in Huntington, which means they like what we are doing in our efforts to create business in the state, particularly with the state's youth," he said. "There is just a great business mindset and entrepreneurship spirit right now in Cabell County."
Warner said they have also been asked to consider Morgantown, Wheeling and Beckley as well for satellite offices. There are currently two others, one in Clarksburg and one in Martinsburg.
"It's a staffing issue and it's a cost issue," Warner explained. "So far we have been operating in the black in those satellite hub offices. We have to talk with state Delegates and if they yes, then we can start to move forward with the suggestions. If there is sufficient business in those areas to warrant it, then we will certainly look at it."
Alder says the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office is also looking at a creating a QR Code, a two-dimensional version of the barcode, that could be placed anywhere in the state and would contain value business information.
"Anyone could scan the QR Code that gets them to the business startup wizard on our website and get information and forms in .pdf format that they could print off at their convenience," he said. "It would be like having a mini-hub anywhere that QR Code is posted. We could take it to conferences and forums with us and help folks in real time, right where we are and guide them through the steps and process."
Alder says the office is also looking at creating chat boxes online that would operated with artificial intelligence 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
"You could get answers to questions at 3 o'clock in the morning, if you wanted," he said. "We are currently in the build out phase, but we are always looking to make the processes smoother and offer more customer service to those who want answers quickly and easily."
Warner says West Virginia is now the standard being used when it comes to registering businesses and getting them up and running.
"Before I came into office, it could take two weeks or longer to get a business registered," he said. "We were able to get Nucor, the company building the new steel mill in Mason County, registered in 11 minutes. You can get a business registered and running faster in West Virginia than anywhere else. That's the message we want to get out to the world."
For more information about all the service provided by the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office, visit online at https://apps.sos.wv.gov/.