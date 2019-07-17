By RYAN QUINN
HD Media
CHARLESTON - West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw announced Monday that he plans to reconvene the House's side of the special legislative session on education at noon Monday of next week.
House spokesman Jared Hunt wrote in an email that "they intend to pass the (funding) supplementals and adjourn Sine Die. Just tying up the loose ends."
Adjourning sine die means ending the special session, at least on the House side, for good.
Both chambers of the Legislature have technically been in special session since March, and they have taken breaks and reconvened a few times without permanently ending it.
The omnibus education bill, which, among many other things, legalized charter schools in West Virginia and raised public school worker pay, dominated this year's regular legislative session and the special session that followed.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice called the special session after the House rejected an earlier version of the omnibus (Senate Bill 451) in February.
On June 24, right after the state Senate passed the final version of the omnibus (House Bill 206), senators passed a set of bills they said would provide funding to implement that sweeping legislation.
The House hasn't passed those supplemental funding bills yet.
Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, said, according to Senate spokeswoman Jacque Bland, that "he does not plan to adjourn sine die, and that's primarily because the Senate has confirmations to consider that are still being vetted."
The Senate must decide whether or not to confirm many of the appointments that the governor makes to various boards.
Bland wrote in an email that the Senate doesn't plan to reconvene its side of the special session when the House does next week.
"[Carmichael] also indicated that he would like to keep the session open to have flexibility to address any of those remaining education bills (he wasn't specific, just said any of them)," Bland wrote.
"But, if the House does adjourn sine die, that will obviously change our ability to handle anything we would need the House to complete."
A couple bills that would create private school voucher programs are still sitting on the House side. Justice's official special session call has given lawmakers nearly unlimited freedom to decide which education changes they want to pursue in the session.
Monday is also the start of this month's legislative interim committee meetings. You can go to www.wvlegislature.gov and click on "interim meetings" under the "joint" tab at the top of that page to see the schedule.
Agendas for the meetings hadn't been posted as of Monday afternoon.