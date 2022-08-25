Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — West Virginia’s attorney general said he filed a lawsuit against Kroger ahead of a trial set against other pharmacies accused of helping to fuel the state’s opioid crisis.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey made the announcement Wednesday during a visit to the Eastern Panhandle of the state.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

