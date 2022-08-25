HUNTINGTON — West Virginia’s attorney general said he filed a lawsuit against Kroger ahead of a trial set against other pharmacies accused of helping to fuel the state’s opioid crisis.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey made the announcement Wednesday during a visit to the Eastern Panhandle of the state.
The lawsuit against Kroger, filed in Putnam County, West Virginia, says it was filed to hold Kroger accountable for “unconscionably helping to create the (state’s) opioid public health and financial crisis.” It civilly charges Kroger with deceptive acts or practices in violation of the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act, as well as a violation of common law public nuisance laws.
A separate trial against Walmart, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies is scheduled to start in a state court in Charleston on Sept. 26. Morrisey’s office settled with Rite Aid for $30 million earlier this month.
Morrisey said the Kroger lawsuit was filed after his office found the retailer to be uncooperative in supplying his office with requested documentation.
“This has been very difficult, so we think that it’s really important that we hold entities accountable for the role they play in the opioid crisis,” he said. “And we know that Kroger, we believe, should have produced these documents and we’re proceeding now to a lawsuit, and we’re going to be aggressive.”
The lawsuit states that Kroger played a dual role in fostering the opioid epidemic as both a pharmacy dispensing opioids and a wholesale distributor taking orders from its own pharmacies.
Morrisey accuses the company of filing suspicious orders of prescription opioids of unusual size, orders deviating substantially from the normal pattern and orders of unusual frequency from its own pharmacies, a duty it has under the Controlled Substances Act of 1970.
Data kept by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration showed Kroger was among the top 10 distributors of opioids to West Virginia between 2006 and 2014, distributing the equivalent of more than 24 million 10-milligram oxycodone pills to 43 retail pharmacies in the state. Kroger’s pharmacies also received the equivalent of an additional 34 million oxycodone pills from Cardinal Health and McKesson, other distribution companies.
Morrisey argued that the company had a duty to monitor for and report suspicious orders and was not supposed to ship the orders unless due diligence into their need was completed. He also argued that Kroger failed to maintain effective controls against diversion into the illicit market by contributing to the oversupply of opioids in the state.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday. Kroger had no comment Wednesday when contacted about the lawsuit.
