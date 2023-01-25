WILLIAMSON — Wellspring Pregnancy and Family Resource Center is set to open for an open house on Jan. 26.
The open house will also serve as a Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce "Business after Business" event.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 11:19 am
WILLIAMSON — Wellspring Pregnancy and Family Resource Center is set to open for an open house on Jan. 26.
The open house will also serve as a Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce “Business after Business” event.
The center will provide a tour of the facility, client testimonies, hot cocoa bar, refreshments and live entertainment by local musician Thomas Jude.
A schedule for the event is as follows:
According to its website, the center, at 98 Parkway Drive in Williamson, offers a variety of free services including pregnancy tests, parenting classes, job readiness classes, an “earn while you learn” program, peer counseling, bible studies and spiritual support, community referrals, post-abortion and bereavement recovery and a baby boutique that can program participants can “shop” in as they earn their baby bucks.
Gov. Jim Justice presented $25,000 in grant funding in October to the Wellspring Pregnancy and Family Resource Center during its grand opening to be used for ultrasound equipment at the facility.
