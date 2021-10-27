Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

historic williamson.jpg

This “Welcome to Williamson” mural painted along the Harvey Street side of the former Sears and Roebuck building is just one of many beautification projects that have been done in Mingo County in 2021.

 Submitted photo

This “Welcome to Historic Downtown Williamson” mural painted along the Harvey Street side of the former Sears and Roebuck building in Williamson is just one of many beautification projects that have been done in Mingo County in 2021. The towns of Gilbert and Delbarton have each added new murals. The new welcome sign in Williamson is painted in mainly maroon paint, which was the prominent color of the former Williamson High School. Local businessmen Chris Harris and Tim McNamee bought the old building and had the new banner painted on with hopes that tourists and locals will use it as a backdrop for photos when they visit downtown.

Recommended for you