This “Welcome to Historic Downtown Williamson” mural painted along the Harvey Street side of the former Sears and Roebuck building in Williamson is just one of many beautification projects that have been done in Mingo County in 2021. The towns of Gilbert and Delbarton have each added new murals. The new welcome sign in Williamson is painted in mainly maroon paint, which was the prominent color of the former Williamson High School. Local businessmen Chris Harris and Tim McNamee bought the old building and had the new banner painted on with hopes that tourists and locals will use it as a backdrop for photos when they visit downtown.
