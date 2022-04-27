LOGAN — The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia’s WECAN Program held its annual Children’s Memorial Flag Ceremony inside the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource’s building in downtown Logan on Friday, April 22.
Every year, the flag ceremony is held as a way to remember children who have been lost due to child abuse and neglect. The flag itself, which features blue paper-like dolls of children holding hands against a red background, was first used by the Child Welfare League of America in 1998 as part of a national campaign against the issue.
In the center of the flag is a white chalk outline of a missing child, symbolizing the thousands of children lost to violence. The flag was designed by a 16-year-old in California and has flown on the fourth Friday in April ever since its inception.
Friday’s ceremony was hosted by Children’s Home Society coordinator Ellen Clay Browning. During the event, several awards were presented.
Award recipients were:
Community Service: Mingo-Logan Kids New View Team — those present to receive the award were Mingo Central High School seniors Liberty Justice, Paul Wolford, Kaden Cook, Mason Taylor and Skylar Mounts and sophomore Addison Bishop.
Social Service Award: Tammy Clark-Artist
WECAN Volunteer Award: Dana Wright
The Logan and Mingo County Child Advocacy Centers and the Department of Health and Human Resources Social Service workers were given certificates of merit for ongoing dedication to children of both counties.
There was also a special presentation in memory of longtime WECAN volunteer Serena McGuire, who died in December 2021. With her family in the room, Browning announced that the WECAN Volunteer Award will officially become the Serena McGuire Volunteer Award in her memory beginning in 2023.