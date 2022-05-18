WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Daily News held a reader appreciation luncheon at Starters in downtown Williamson on Thursday, May 12.
Those attending included Williamson Daily News news reporter Nancy Peyton, sports reporter Jarrid McCormick, regional weeklies editor Phil Perry, Logan Banner reporter Dylan Vidovich, HD Media Controller Georgetta Thevenin, Director of Marketing and Public Relations Jill Briggs, Vice President of News and Executive Editor Lee Wolverton, sales executive Jennifer James and President Doug Skaff.
Those in attendance were treated to a free chicken club wrap with pasta and a drink and the chance to win several door prizes, such as HD Media umbrellas and gift cards.
