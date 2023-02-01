Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Matthew Watts

The Rev. Matthew Watts speaks to members of the Senate Workforce Committee about ways to bolsters the state’s labor force.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

A Charleston civic leader on Friday applauded lawmakers’ efforts in building the economy but said more work is needed to build the kind of people required to drive it.

The Rev. Matthew Watts appeared before the Senate Workforce Committee and asked lawmakers to use $300 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund job training programs that would benefit youths in the state’s poorest communities and help bolster the workforce. The state has a $1.7 billion budget surplus, which includes hundreds of millions of dollars in unallocated federal funds meant to provide COVID-19 relief.

