WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission held a special session April 19 to discuss water projects, including a request from the Wyoming County Commission to assist financially with a project in Hanover.
During the meeting, members of the Wyoming County Commission and Wyoming County Clerk Jewell Aguilar requested that the Mingo County Commission pledge $250,000 to the project at Hanover. The pledged money from Mingo would serve as a match for a grant from the Army Corp of Engineers.
This project’s first phase would service 213 customers in Wyoming County through the Gilbert Public Service District.
“We are here to ask you to help us get funding to fund this project for Hanover,” Aguilar said. “We’ve got 213 customers in Wyoming County that this would help. We’re neighbors with Mingo County. We’ve tried to fund this project for the last 18 or 20 years or so, and these people in this area have gone without clean potable water for all this time. We’re in 2022 now, and we would really like to get this project off the ground with the ARPA funding and other funding.”
The $7.8 million project, while only servicing customers in Wyoming County, would also provide funds to fix failing infrastructure at Justice that is causing severe water loss for the Gilbert system.
“We would like to use some money to go ahead and get that Justice system fixed while we’re waiting on the rest of the funding to fund the entire project,” said JB Heflin of the Mingo County Public Service District. “And the only way we can do that is if we come up with the match.”
Gilbert Mayor Jennifer Miller shared concerns she has over the ability of the Gilbert Public Service District to take on more projects with the shape the plant is currently in.
Miller said currently, 72% of the customers with the Gilbert Public Service District are from outside of Gilbert’s town limits. She said Gilbert also has some of the highest water rates in the state, and that taking on more projects could continue to put a financial strain on Gilbert’s residents.
“It’s really taxing for our tiny town to support that,” Miller said. “Even with the additional income the water would bring, it still doesn’t help us with funding for our town government, for our police department and so on.”
It is estimated that upgrades to the facility at Gilbert would cost $6,490,000. These upgrades would greatly increase production at the plant and minimize the need to run the plant almost 24/7.
Miller and the commissioners also shared concerns over committing this amount of money to a project that almost exclusively benefits Wyoming County when there are Mingo residents who do not have water service, specifically in Gilbert Creek.
The commission moved to take the request under advisement so they could consult legal council and look at American Rescue Plan funds available to the county before making any decisions or commitments.