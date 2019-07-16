PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police has obtained an arrest warrant for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for Charles Ray Blevins, 37, of Williamson, according to a news release.
Blevins is wanted in the shooting death of Adrian Smith, 44, from Cleveland, W.Va., in Webster County.
The murder occurred at a playground in South Williamson, Ky., around 8 p.m. Saturday, July 6. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner's office.
This investigation has been ongoing, and KSP detectives have been conducting interviews and processing evidence from the scene.
Anyone having contact with Blevins is urged to use extreme caution, as he is considered armed and dangerous. In addition, anyone with any information on his location is asked to call the Kentucky State Police at 606-433-7711 or dial 911. All callers can remain anonymous.
KSP Detective Jason Merlo is the lead investigator in the case.