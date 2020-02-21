INEZ, Ky. — A Williamson man was sentenced in Martin County Circuit Court on Thursday for shooting and killing three people at an abandoned strip-mine near the Martin/Pike County line in 2018.
Lance Ward, age 29, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years, according to Martin County Circuit Court personnel.
On March 23, 2018, Ward fatally shot Amber Lockhard, 31, Micah Sammons, 20, and Dereck L. James, 26, along Goff Branch, which is just off Ky. Route 292 past the old Nolan Toll Bridge.
Ward was originally indicted on three counts of murder and two counts of robbery by a grand jury in May 2018 and originally plead not guilty in June 2018.
In February 2019, paperwork was filed by prosecutors to seek the death penalty in the case, and Ward was scheduled to go before a grand jury in March of this year.
Ward then plead guilty in court to all three murder charges in January of this year.
Assistant commonwealth attorney for the 24th Circuit Tony Skeans, who was the lead prosecutor on the case, told the WDN back in January the robbery charges were dropped and prosecutors recommended a life sentence without parole for 25 years.
“It was an opportunity to resolve the case, and the majority of the family representatives were very much in favor of this resolution,” Skeans told the WDN. “At least those that were at the table. There may be some that were not actually at the table that may express different views, but those that were at the table, this was the majority of the individuals there, were in favor of this solution.”
Ward was represented by attorney Garland Arnette, who is the director of the Department of Public Advocacy Trial Office in Pikeville, Kentucky.