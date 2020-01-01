WILLIAMSON — A concrete block wall at the intersection of Lower Oak and Wallace streets in Williamson gave way in the early morning hours Sunday, Dec. 29, leaving that portion of roadway shut down for several hours.
The wall that collapsed was above the entrance way to a garage at a dilapidated home. The majority of what collapsed appeared to be from repairs that were made by the owner around 10 years ago.
According to public records on mapwv.gov, the property is owned by Dawna McAlpin of Alford, Florida, and the home was built in 1920. McAlpin, who purchased the property in 2010, was the winner of a $15 million Florida Lottery in 2009.
Councilman Ralphie Hall, who represents Ward III in the city where the property is located, said there isn’t much the city can do other than try to force the owners to fix the issue.
“It is a bad situation. There isn’t much we can do but try to keep people out of it. We can put an orange fence around it to try and keep people out of it,” Hall said. “I know some residents are upset, and I wish there was more we could do.”
The retaining wall and adjoining raised sidewalk structures have long been a source of trouble for the city. It is estimated that the wall is around 100 years old.
Veolia Water brought heavy equipment out on Sunday, and the road was cleared and reopened by Sunday evening.