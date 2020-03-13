BLACKBERRY, Ky. — A Walgreens truck traveling to the Rite-Aid in McCarr, Kentucky, overturned while it was going down the Blackberry side of Hardy Mountain around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured and was out walking around the scene of the crash, according to the trooper on scene. The Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department along with the Kentucky State Police responded to the accident. Ken's Towing out of Pikeville was called in to pull the rig out of the ditch, which left the road closed for a couple of hours. Walgreens runs the pharmacy inside of the McCar Rite-Aid as well as several other Rite-Aids across the country as part of a multibillion dollar buyout from 2017.
special report
Walgreens truck overturns on Hardy Mountain
jmccormick
