HUNTINGTON — Hershel “Woody” Williams, America’s last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient, joined other West Virginia residents Wednesday, May 25, in speaking out about proposed changes that would gut veterans’ hospitals across the state.
The proposals came by way of a report recently released as part of the 2018 VA Mission Act, which had been passed with hopes of modernizing facilities and realigning priorities.
The realignment means three West Virginia Veterans Affairs medical centers — in Huntington, Beckley and Clarksburg — are at risk of discontinuing inpatient medical, surgical and emergency medical services, along with more minor recommendations for smaller facilities. Those services would instead be outsourced to publicly accessible hospitals.
Williams, for whom the Huntington VA facility is now named, made a statement criticizing the proposals Wednesday during a tele-town hall, hosted by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., with West Virginia veterans to discuss the proposals.
“As you well know, I was in the VA for 15 days just recently. I certainly couldn’t have received more perfect care if I’d have been able to afford it,” he said. “And they took such good care of me. And the doctors were very considerate, very concerned and very passionate about what they were doing. So we have got to kill this thing somehow.”
The town hall was held a day after Manchin and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., reintroduced the Elimination of the VA Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission Act to halt a commission from being formed. The commission is tasked with approving the report’s recommendation, but its members have not been selected.
“(This could force) our brave veterans to travel farther for the same care they’ve received close to home for years,” Williams said. “I will continue fighting tooth and nail to prevent the loss of a single VA service or facility in West Virginia.”
During the town hall, Ted Diaz, West Virginia secretary of veterans assistance, said it means a reduction in access to health care and services for every West Virginia veteran.
“I have been working closely with the Governor’s Office, our state Legislature, Senators Manchin and Capito and our congressional delegation to bring awareness throughout the state, making sure our veterans are aware of the impact these recommendations will have should they come to fruition,” he said. “We are united in saying that the AIR Commission must be eliminated now.”
Capito, who also joined the town hall, said she is working her hardest to make sure the cuts do not happen.
“It wasn’t well thought out. They didn’t talk to the stakeholders. In my opinion, they didn’t talk to our medical facilities outside of the VA either, which is another source of concern. So these proposed cuts, we’re going to fight our hardest,” she said.
Diaz said West Virginia has about 72,000 veterans who use the VA medical services and the public hospitals are not ready to take in that number of patients.
Jeremey Harrison, an Army combat veteran from Glen Dale, West Virginia, said emergency rooms at VA medical centers are a point of contact for veterans experiencing mental health crises. Without those, where will they go, he asked, because other facilities might not understand the specific needs of veterans.
Other veterans who spoke agreed, stating they feel most comfortable at a veteran-specific location with people who specialize in veterans’ needs.
Ronnie Wheeler, an Army and Air Force combat veteran from Point Pleasant, West Virginia, asked how veterans living in rural areas will be able to afford travel expenses for medical care in the private sector.
Manchin said the VA recommendations did not include guidelines on how services like travel expenses will be handled.