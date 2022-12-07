CHARLESTON — Two major West Virginia school worker unions are inviting people to six public “focus groups” on how to improve public education.
The American Federation of Teachers’ West Virginia branch and the West Virginia Education Association hosted their first meeting Tuesday in Morgantown, and their last one is scheduled Dec. 15 online.
“Both organizations are very dissatisfied with the results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) scores and are asking for input from everyone involved in our school systems, including parents, to participate in one of the focus groups,” the unions said in a news release. “The focus groups will be asked to provide their input and ideas on the resources, supports, training, community and parent engagement and other factors that will help improve student achievement in West Virginia.”
West Virginia public school fourth- and eighth-graders hit record lows on the NAEP early this year — the first time the U.S. Education Department gave this test since the COVID-19 pandemic began. A statistically representative sample of students took it between January and March.
Each of the following focus groups, save for the online one, starts registration at 5:30 p.m., begins discussion at 6 p.m. and ends by 7:30 p.m., a news release said. You can already register for the online one, and a link will be emailed:
- Nov. 30: Wheeling Park High, in the Patriot Point space.
- Dec. 5: Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary, in Charleston.
- Dec. 8: Woodrow Wilson High cafeteria, in Beckley.
- Dec. 13: Holiday Inn, Martinsburg.
- Dec. 15: Online; register at
Ryan Quinn covers education for HD Media. Reach him at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.