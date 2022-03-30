CHARLESTON — The West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office says it has approved nonpublic school vouchers for more than 1,100 students since applications opened March 1 for the new program.
There were 1,155 approved vouchers, called Hope Scholarships, as of about 2 p.m. Wednesday, office staff said.
There is an ongoing lawsuit against top state officials that could prevent the voucher money from ever reaching families. In that lawsuit, three parents of public school students argue that the vouchers violate the state constitution because they funnel money away from public education.
The vouchers shift public education funding to private- and home-schooling by giving families money that would have otherwise gone to the public school systems their children would have enrolled in. State funding for county public school systems is largely based on enrollment.
Families who receive the vouchers will be able to spend the money on a nearly unlimited variety of public school alternatives, including religious and secular private schools and home-schooling.
Two other parents have filed a motion to join the case on the state officials’ side, saying they can’t afford nonpublic schooling for their children without the program.
There will be an annual application opportunity from March 1 to May 15 to receive the full amount for the following school year.
The full amount will fluctuate annually because it’s tied to other calculations, but the treasurer’s staff said it will be $4,300 per child for the upcoming school year.
Families can visit hopescholar shipwv.com to apply for their children. That site also includes information on the notice of intent they must submit to their local county schools superintendent.
Currently, the program is open to either rising kindergartners whose parents divert them from public schools or older students already in public schools whose families choose to withdraw them.
The approved Hope Scholarship students, as of Wednesday, were skewed toward the earlier grade levels, especially kindergarten.
Another grade level with a large presence is current fifth-graders, with 114 approved applicants. The high school grades have the lowest numbers of applicants.
The Hope Scholarship law has a trigger that will be pulled, vastly increasing eligibility, if participation doesn’t exceed roughly 5% of statewide public school enrollment within the first two years.
If that 5% isn’t met, then, starting July 2026, parents of all current private- and home-schoolers will be able to get the vouchers. The program’s biggest projected financial impact will be the $103 million annually in new state funding required to subsidize those who weren’t going to public schools anyway.
As of now, the participation rate is only 0.5%.
The West Virginia Legislature’s Republican supermajorities passed the Hope Scholarship law in 2021 with no support from Democrats. In the House of Delegates, 19 Republicans, including House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, voted with the 23 Democrats against it, but 57 Republicans voted for it.
“We began working to implement this program immediately after the Legislature passed the Hope Scholarship Act last year,” said state Treasurer Riley Moore, a Republican, in a news release, “and I’m proud that we’ve been able to launch it seamlessly while meeting the strong public demand.”