CHARLESTON — The same day Russian forces invaded Ukraine, the West Virginia Senate adopted a resolution recognizing the sovereignty of the Ukrainian government.
Lawmakers condemned Russian military aggression against Ukraine, which has been separate from Russia since the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Sen. Richard Lindsay, R-Kanawha, was the lead sponsor of the resolution, which he introduced Thursday.
“I believe it’s important we stand and make a statement and support their sovereignty, their right of self-determination,” Lindsay said. “The only crime that they have committed is the consideration of joining NATO and the European Union.”
Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, stood in support of the resolution. He spoke about a Ukrainian couple in his district who fled the country in 2014 amid tension there.
Weld, a U.S. Air Force veteran who served in Afghanistan, said that, while he has been critical of President Joe Biden’s foreign policy in the past, he is supporting the president in this endeavor.
“I have very little faith in the president when it comes to foreign policy, but I will say this: The president’s success in handling this matter is the success of the Western world and the United States,” Weld said. “So, I am praying for the president’s success in handling this matter as well.”
After the resolution was adopted in a unanimous 34-0 vote, discussion veered into the timing of the invasion and the differing stances taken by Biden and former president Donald Trump.
Sen. Owens Brown, D-Ohio, spoke during the time of the daily session when senators can give general remarks unrelated to legislation. Brown recalled World War II, comparing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions to those of Adolf Hitler. He said Putin is making calls out of Hitler’s playbook.
He referred to comments made by Trump praising Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, and to the breaching of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when people who believed Trump had won the 2020 presidential election forced their way into the building while Congress worked to certify the election results.
That day “gave Mr. Putin the idea that this country is so divided that he can get away with things,” Brown said.
After Brown’s remarks, Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, who traveled to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, noted that the Russian invasion of Ukraine did not take place during Trump’s presidency.
West Virginia’s two U.S. senators also released statements condemning the invasion Thursday.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee Cybersecurity Committee, called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “a blatant act of war.” He called for the United States and its allies to take “immediate action and impose crippling sanctions” on Russia.
“This is an unacceptable attack and puts our allies in the region at risk,” Manchin said.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who on Feb. 15 joined other Senate Republicans in sponsoring a measure to support Ukraine and impose “real costs on Russia,” said she is, first and foremost, “concerned for the free people of Ukraine,” but added that Biden’s words have been “ineffective, too late and too passive for the current situation.”