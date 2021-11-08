HUNTINGTON — West Virginia grandparents who are the primary caregivers for their grandchildren ages 5 to 11 can receive a $150 school voucher if they are vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Jim Justice said Friday.
The program is through the Healthy Grandfamilies vaccination incentive program. To receive a voucher, the family must be enrolled in West Virginia State University’s Healthy Grandfamilies program at healthygrandfamilies.com.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended the vaccine for use by children ages 5 to 11. All vaccine-eligible members of the family must have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The vouchers can be used for school supplies, the Governor’s Office said in a news release.
About 19,000 West Virginia children live in households with a grandparent as primary caregiver, according to the Healthy Grandfamilies organization.
Statewide, the state reported 407 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, for a total of 278,578. There were also 30 new deaths reported, for a total of 4,548.
There were 6,318 active COVID-19 cases statewide.
Mingo County remained as orange on the state’s COVID-19 county alert map.
As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Mingo County had a percent positivity rate of 6.33%, down from last week’s rate of 7.43%. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) reports that Mingo County had 68 active cases of the virus as of Monday.
Cumulatively, Mingo County has had 3,231 cases of COVID-19, with 83 deaths.
Mingo County remains the state’s least vaccinated county, with only 33.2% of the population, or 7,780 residents, having received at least one dose of a vaccine. Neighboring Logan County, by comparison, has 58.3% of their population — 18,682 residents — with at least one dose of a vaccine. The state average is 64.3%.