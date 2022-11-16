WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Board of Education excess levy was passed by Mingo County voters Tuesday, Nov. 8.
School Superintendent Johnny Branch said the levy in question would not take effect until July 1, 2024, and would replace the current excess levy. Renewal of the levy does not raise taxes, as it is a continuation of the levy already in place.
The levy was approved with 3,450 votes for and 1,735 against.
According to information released by Mingo County Schools, the approved levy will be in effect for five years and provide approximately $5,254,717 in annual funding for the system. The funds go to services for personnel, students, facilities and community support of the Mingo County libraries, Mingo County Health Department, Energy Express and Mingo County Extension Service for 4-H.
According to a breakdown posted before the election, the funds will be distributed as follows:
- Funding allocated to schools for instructional supplies and equipment in addition to other sources: $50,000
- Funding to support band and choral programs at each school as necessary: $10,000
- Funding to ensure safe and secure facilities, and funding for on-going repairs and maintenance of all board owned facilities: $660,000
- Mingo County Health Department: $35,000
- Mingo County 4H Program: $30,000
- Mingo County Public Libraries: $75,000
- Williamson Library: $35,000
- Energy Express: $55,000
- Providing insurance for all Mingo County student-athletes, funding for current athletic facility rentals, transportation of county sports teams, funding for supplies and equipment and funding for paid athletic positions: $511,500
- Employee support: $3,677,967
- Improvement of facilities: $115,250
In Mingo County, nearly 6,000 of the county’s 16,576 registered voters came out to the polls for voter turnout of about 36%.
A canvass of election results was set for Monday in Mingo County.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.