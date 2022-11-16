Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Metro Creative

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Board of Education excess levy was passed by Mingo County voters Tuesday, Nov. 8.

School Superintendent Johnny Branch said the levy in question would not take effect until July 1, 2024, and would replace the current excess levy. Renewal of the levy does not raise taxes, as it is a continuation of the levy already in place.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

