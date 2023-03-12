WILLIAMSON – A discussion regarding dilapidated homes in Williamson was the primary topic during the Williamson City Council's regular session last week.
Cory Maynard, a member of the West Virginia State Police, approached the Williamson City Council independent of his position as a law enforcement officer.
As a citizen of the community, his concerns with dilapidated homes in Williamson – specifically, the home, or what used to be a home, directly behind the Williamson Animal Hospital was voiced.
Mayor Charlie Hatfield stated, “I pay attention, before I became Mayor, the city condemned almost 200 buildings under my administration, we probably only had 25 to 30 come down.”
Maynard came armed with research and questions to the council. Out of the gate, Maynard inquired if the city had a code or city ordinance that would prohibit a property owner from allowing a property to be in disarray. Hatfield stated that the ordinance is not specific as it was written in an era where present issues were not issues then, namely, structures that are literally “caving in” and then the acquisition of the dilapidated property. Hatfield further explained that the town has taken large strides in addressing this very issue citing the demolition of the dilapidated apartments located on Joseph Avenue.
Maynard, then asked who can present a new code or new ordinance to be passed. Hatfield responded, “We can always present a new ordinance to be passed like any legislative body, the problem is . . . how we financially take care of it.”
The back and forth then shifted to grant funding “opportunities,” where Hatfield further explained the city’s attempts to secure various grant funding that did not get approved – stating that the city works very closely with Region 2 West Virginia Economic Development Council. Hatfield further stated that a major handicap to securing any grant funding was the lack of any audit in five years – but noted that, at a cost of $30,000.00, the State Auditor’s Office gave Williamson “special permission” to cover four years at one-time.
Ultimately, the discussion ended with Maynard requesting to join the Abandon Buildings Committee in his continuing mission to redress this issue.
