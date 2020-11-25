The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce held an official ribbon-cutting for their newest member Nov. 17. Visions Salon and Spa, located at 25806 US-119 in Belfry, opened their doors officially Nov. 2. The beauty and nail salon is owned and operated by Stevie Burke with employeees Farren Staten, Mark Westley, Kaylee Collinsworth and Joy Kay Parsley. For more information on Visions Salon and Spa, call 606-519-3095 or visit facebook.com/visionssalon1.
