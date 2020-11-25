Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

visions.jpg

From left, TVCC President Chris Dotson, Kaylee Collinsworth, Mark Westley, owner Stevie Burke, Farren Staten, TVCC Director Randall Sanger and Chamber member Carrie Digman cut the ribbon for Visions Salon and Spa in Belfry, Kentucky, on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce held an official ribbon-cutting for their newest member Nov. 17. Visions Salon and Spa, located at 25806 US-119 in Belfry, opened their doors officially Nov. 2. The beauty and nail salon is owned and operated by Stevie Burke with employeees Farren Staten, Mark Westley, Kaylee Collinsworth and Joy Kay Parsley. For more information on Visions Salon and Spa, call 606-519-3095 or visit facebook.com/visionssalon1.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com