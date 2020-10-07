NEW RIVER GORGE, W.Va. — West Virginia’s largest single-day festival, Bridge Day in Fayette County, was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, organizers say there will be a virtual event for 2020 instead.
“Although we are disappointed that we can’t hold Bridge Day in person this year, we are excited to be able to celebrate Bridge Day in a unique way while staying safe during this time,” said Becky Sullivan, executive director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce/New River Gorge CVB and chairwoman of the Bridge Day Commission.
The virtual Bridge Day celebration is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 17 via Facebook Live.
The event will take place on Facebook during the normal Bridge Day time frame and celebrate the history of Bridge Day.
“We know that this festival is deeply cherished throughout the state, and we hope supporters of the festival will join us from home this year and share their favorite Bridge Day memories via social media,” Sullivan said.
She said there will be opportunities to interact on social media for chances to win Bridge Day merchandise, as well as a virtual raffle, with prizes that will be awarded throughout the day.
The virtual raffle prize details can be found and tickets can be purchased on officialbridgeday.com.