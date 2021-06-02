WILLIAMSON — Action in Mingo (AIM) conducted its second annual Memorial Day recognition ceremony and parade in downtown Williamson Monday afternoon.
This year marked the return of events that were first held in 2019 but canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Memorial Day recognition ceremony was held at noon on the steps of the Mingo County Courthouse in downtown Williamson.
The ceremony began with the presentation of colors by the Belfry High School JROTC Color Guard and was followed by a playing of “America the Beautiful” by the Tug Valley High School Panther band under the direction of Thomas Jude.
Larry Blackburn, from Disabled American Veterans 141 in Belfry, Kentucky, placed a wreath on the Veterans Memorial on the front lawn of the courthouse. A flag-folding ceremony was held by the West Virginia Army National Guard.
Brief remarks were given by AIM Director Jada Hunter and Mayor Charlie Hatfield, who gave gifts to several veterans and one family member on behalf of a veteran:
- Clifford Perkins
- Joe Ramella
- Manolo D. Tampoya
- Clarence Blackburn
- Elizabeth Blackburn
- Larry Blackburn
Bobby Taylor was recognized as a Gold Star family member, accepting a gift on behalf of his brother, Ernest Taylor Jr., who died in the Vietnam War while serving as a medic. Ernest Taylor’s name is on the Veterans Memorial at the courthouse.
The program concluded with the Tug Valley Panther band performing a rendition of a song by American composer John Phillips Sousa. It was followed by a parade through Second Avenue.
To see photos from both the recognition ceremony and parade, visit www.WilliamsonDailyNews.com.