WILLIAMSON — Crews with Veolia Water in Williamson worked in extreme conditions from Saturday night into late in the evening Sunday to repair a break in an eight-inch main water line.
According to a post by Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield on the city’s Facebook page, the break affected residents of the West End, Fairview and nearby Kentucky communities of South Williamson and New Camp.
The affected areas were immediately put on a boil water advisory as soon as the break was located Saturday night, and the advisory remained in affect into Monday.
According to Hatfield, Veolia had to bring in a large excavator to locate the leak, which had occurred underneath the railroad tracks behind Williamson PK-8.
For a short period, water was completely shut off in the affected areas while crews finished fixing the leak, but it was restored by Sunday evening.