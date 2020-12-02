WILLIAMSON — Crews with Veolia Water in Williamson repaired a break in one of the city’s water lines Monday, Nov. 23, without affecting any of the city’s water customers.
The break, which happened directly in front of the Williamson Fieldhouse, was from a 6-inch water line and was first discovered around 6:30 p.m.
Veolia Water Project Manager Zachary Maynard responded along with three other crew members.
The leak was stopped just after 1 a.m., as crews worked for six-plus hours until it was repaired. One lane of West Third Avenue (Old U.S. 52) was shut down while repairs were underway.
Williamson Parks and Recreation Director Jarrod Dean, who oversees the Williamson Fieldhouse, said the historic venue was not affected by the break.