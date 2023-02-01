Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

IMG_0701.JPG
Buy Now

The 2022 Dirt Days saw expansion and growth for the event, including a larger mud pit and drag strip.

 Nancy Peyton | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — The fourth annual Dirt Days is set to once again bring outdoor enthusiasts to downtown Williamson this spring.

The event is set for April 27-30 and vendor registration is open.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Tags

Recommended for you