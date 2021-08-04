BELO — A man from Bluefield was arrested in the Belo area of Mingo County this past week after police say he was found with approximately 146 grams of a substance that tested positive for fentanyl.
Police made the bust at around 2:10 p.m. Thursday, July 29, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court. It was made after police say they received credible information pertaining to the possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance at the Bank of Mingo off U.S. 119 near Belo.
When police arrived, they saw a man identified as Andrae Kisean Harris, 31, of Bluefield, sitting inside a 2009 Mazda CX-9 with West Virginia tags. Another man, who police say has a prior history of being involved with drug activity in Mingo County including a recent arrest on June 30, was seen pacing near the rear of the vehicle.
Police spoke to Harris, who said he did not have his driver’s license on him. A DMV inquiry revealed that his license was revoked for driving under the influence, effective Oct. 22, 2015.
Harris told police he was transporting the other man to the Bank of Mingo to obtain money from his uncle.
A criminal history inquiry on Harris revealed he had a prior conviction of possession with intent to deliver narcotics on Feb. 24, 2010. Police then advised him that a K-9 officer was going to be deployed on his vehicle.
Harris denied having anything illegal inside the vehicle. Police secured the vehicle and had it towed to the West Virginia State Police detachment in Williamson.
K-9 unit Bravo was deployed on the vehicle, and he gave a positive indication for a controlled substance near the gas tank on the driver’s side. A search warrant was obtained from Mingo County Magistrate Davis Justice.
Upon executing the warrant, police reportedly located three plastic baggies wrapped in aluminum foil in the gas cap. Two plastic baggies — one wrapped in aluminum foil and one in a baby wipes packet — were located in the glove compartment.
In total, the five plastic baggies contained approximately 146 grams of an off-white colored powdery substance that field tested positive for fentanyl. The approximate street value is $40,000, according to police.
Harris has been charged with unlawful possession of fentanyl. He was arraigned by Mingo County Magistrate Jim Harvey on a $100,000 full cash-only bond and is currently being held at the Southwestern Regional Jail at Holden.
No charges were listed for the other man. Members of the Mingo County detachment of the West Virginia State Police conducted the search and arrest.
