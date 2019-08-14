WILLIAMSON - A vehicle flipped over twice and landed on its side in a strange location Wednesday, Aug. 7. Officers responded to a call of a one-car accident on Wilhelminia Drive in the east end of Williamson.
When they arrived, they discovered a green Ford Explorer, hauling a trailer full of scrap metal and weed eating equipment, had flipped over two times and landed on its side blocking most of the roadway.
The driver of the vehicle was Roger Bevins, owner of Poor Boys Lawn Care and Construction. He was pulling down a private dirt drivewa on the property of Brenda Gibson McGahan, where he and two of his employees had been working, when the trailer slid up underneath the SUV and the heavy weight of the trailer made it flip.
One of the passengers in of the vehicle required medical attention and was taken to Williamson Memorial Hospital by STAT EMS.
Williamson Police Chief Grady Paul Dotson and patrolman Matt Tiller were the first responding officers to the scene, but they turned the investigation over to the Mingo County Sheriff's Department due to Bevins being Dotson's father-in-law.
Sgt. James Muncy of the MCSD is the investigating officer.