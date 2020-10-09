VARNEY — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday, Oct. 8, in the Varney area of Mingo County.
Steven Wolford, 41, from Gilbert died as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting, according to the West Virginia State Police.
Troopers said that the shooter was a man in his 20s from the Delbarton area, who acted in self defense. No charges have been filed.
The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, along Topaz Lane.
Police said that Wolford had been shot multiple times and was not responsive when paramedics arrived. He was airlifted to Pikeville Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.