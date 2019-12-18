DINGESS — A Mingo County church youth group’s van was stolen in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 11, and it was later found abandoned and burned up a hollow on Breeden Mountain, according to members of the church.
The 1995 Dodge van belonged to the Mt. Hope Freewill Baptist Church in Dingess, which had had the van since June. It was used to give kids rides to and from church on Wednesday and Sunday as well as their youth group night every Monday.
Payton Wilson, a member of the church, said the van was parked in her driveway. She and her husband realized it was gone about 5:30 a.m. Dec. 11.
Wilson said with the van, they had seen a big upswing in the number of kids attending all of their services, but particularly the youth group activities on Monday nights.
“We only started out with about eight or 10 kids at our first youth group, and then we got the bus back in June and started giving kids rides, and our attendance has just been growing. We had 52 kids this past Monday,” Wilson said.
Wilson, her husband Scott, Jeremy and Candida Crabtree had been driving the van every Sunday, Monday and Wednesday for any kid needing a ride. She said they had been making multiple trips to pick up all the kids, as the van only held 13 passengers.
Shortly after they realized the van was stolen, they made a post on social media asking for help in finding the van, as did the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department. A new post was made after the van had been found completely burned. Wilson said they have received tons of positive support via social media since the news broke.
“We talked about it just last night, and you would not believe the people that have messaged and offered to help,” Wilson said. “We had several people say if we did a donation that they would help. Just the outpouring of support we have received from the community has been unbelievable.”
The van and everything inside was a complete loss, except for a small blue cross that was made by one of the children attending youth group. The cross was found less than two feet from the van and received no damage, according to Wilson.
The incident is being investigated by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department. Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department at 304-235-0300 or after 4 p.m. call 304-235-8551. Deputies Casey and Tincher are the investigating officers.