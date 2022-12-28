WILLIAMSON — The winners of a recent skills training competition were announced following completion of the program in November.
Community Skills Initiative wrapped up its month-long UpSkill-A-Thon competition in Mingo County on Nov. 16 at midnight.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
WILLIAMSON — The winners of a recent skills training competition were announced following completion of the program in November.
Community Skills Initiative wrapped up its month-long UpSkill-A-Thon competition in Mingo County on Nov. 16 at midnight.
Williamson Health & Wellness Center’s New Heights Training program collaborated with Greater Williamson Community Development Corporation and Microsoft Philanthropies to launch the Community Skills Initiative and to help jobseekers, professionals and students gain new skills for in-demand roles in the digital economy.
Mingo County was one of nine communities selected to launch Community Skills Initiative nationally. In total across the nation, there were over 1,400 UpSkill-A-Thon competitors.
“I really enjoyed the UpSkill-A-Thon and being able to take courses to improve my skills,” said Jessica Toler, the first place winner in Mingo County. “The Time Management course was super helpful for me because not only can I benefit from time management in my professional life, but also my personal life, especially when you have four kids. I’m definitely using my winnings for Christmas.”
The UpSkill-A-Thon was a free, online competition designed to engage community members and help the workforce become more prepared for in-demand roles in the digital economy.
“This was such an amazing opportunity for our area,” said Elizabeth Wells, program lead. “We are so thankful to have been able to provide access to a plethora of digital and in-demand training opportunities. What better way to promote learning new skills, than through a friendly competition, like the UpSkill-A-Thon, where cash prizes are given out.”
She added, “I mean we’re talking thousands in cash prizes. Our hope is that this has provided an avenue for individuals to gain those important skills to enter/re-enter a competitive workforce and strengthen their resumes along the way.”
The program was launched via a local partnership with Microsoft, one that the organizers hope will continue to be fruitful.
“At Microsoft we aim for everyone to have access to the skills, technology and opportunity needed to thrive in today’s digital economy,” said Mary Snapp, vice president of strategic initiatives at Microsoft. “We’re proud to support this UpSkill-A-Thon and help people around the country learn new skills — congrats to all participants and the winners of the competition.”
Participants in the UpSkill-A-Thon competition competed individually or in teams of two to four people, and the top winners in each category won cash prizes. In addition to Toler, the first place in the team category for Mingo went to Cyndi Dotson’s team.
Although the UpSkill-A-Thon competition is over, the educational opportunities will continue. All courses through the Community Skills Initiative website are free and available in English and Spanish until November 2023. To learn more, visit communityskilling.org/upskill-athon/newheights.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.