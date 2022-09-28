Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The University of Pikeville (UPIKE) recently welcomed its largest class in the school’s history, according to a news release.

For the fall semester, 2,645 students began their academic journey. Of the 1,110 undergraduate students, 450 are embarking on their first year, which is a 40% increase from the previous year.

