PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The University of Pikeville (UPIKE) recently welcomed its largest class in the school’s history, according to a news release.
For the fall semester, 2,645 students began their academic journey. Of the 1,110 undergraduate students, 450 are embarking on their first year, which is a 40% increase from the previous year.
The university’s graduate and doctoral programs also saw their largest number of enrolled students, with a total of 940.
“UPIKE began in 1889 in pursuit of bringing higher education to Appalachia, and today, we are continuing to meet that mission,” said Dean of Admissions Gary Justice. “No college or university is ‘one size-fits-all.’ Our recruiting philosophy is to help students and families see if the University of Pikeville is the right fit for them.”
The university offers free textbooks for all students and competitive scholarships like the Pikeville Promise that could cover a student’s full tuition and room and board. First- to second-year retention at the university is at an all-time high of 67.8%.