PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The University of Pikeville (UPIKE) plans to purchase 220 acres of land to one day house all its outdoor athletic facilities, President Burton Webb announced Saturday, May 7, during the undergraduate commencement ceremony.
The property, now known as Bear Mountain, will be home to football, soccer, tennis, cross country, track and field, archery, softball and baseball. In addition to the UPIKE athletic programs, the space plans to offer the community a playground, room for tailgating, walking and biking trails.
“With more than 500 student-athletes across campus that call UPIKE home, this project will benefit more than half of our undergraduate student population,” Webb said. “Bear Mountain is located only a mile and a half from campus, making it easily accessible for students, coaches and the community. We couldn’t be more thankful to the Chairman of the Board, Terry Dotson, who was instrumental during this process. His commitment to UPIKE will be felt by students, athletes, coaches and the community.”
Dotson said the UPIKE family is “grateful to both Tom and Mitch Potter for their caring negotiation with the university and the valuable consideration they gave in selling this property.”