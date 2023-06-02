UPDATE: This suspect in this case, Timothy Kennedy, was apprehended and is in custody in the Matewan area of Mingo County according to the West Virginia State Police on the night of June 2.
BEECH CREEK — A West Virginia state trooper was killed Friday following an active shooter incident in Mingo County, according Gov. Jim Justice.
The trooper was identified as West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard, according to a news release from Justice's office.
As of 7 p.m. Friday, the suspected shooter, identified as 29-year-old Timothy Kennedy of Beech Creek, had not been located by law enforcement.
According to information posted by Mingo County Emergency Management just before 5 p.m. Friday, an armed suspect was on the loose in the Beech Creek area and residents were being asked to shelter in place in their homes.
The West Virginia State Police said in a news release a uniformed trooper had been shot as troopers responded to a shooting reported in the Beech Creek area of Mingo County. Once on scene, the officers were met with gunfire, according to the release.
Maynard, who was fatally wounded, was taken to Logan Memorial Hospital.
“I am absolutely heartbroken tonight to report that Sergeant Cory Maynard of the West Virginia State Police was fatally wounded in an incident this afternoon near Matewan," Justice said in the release. “Cathy and I share our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt prayers to all of Trooper Maynard’s loved ones and the entire law enforcement community of West Virginia for this tragic loss tonight.
As of press deadlines, Kennedy was not in custody and several other members of the West Virginia State Police were on scene trying to locate him.
Anyone with information on Kennedy's location is asked to notify the State Police at 304-746-2158. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
The Mingo County Board of Education also delayed commencement ceremonies Friday at Mingo Central High School due to the shelter in place order. More information will be released by the system once an all-clear is given by local law enforcement.
"We join with all West Virginians in grief at the loss of State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard, who was shot and fatally wounded in the line of duty earlier today," said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson on Twitter. "Throughout this district, our state and our nation the men and women of law enforcement put their lives on the line for the safety and protection of us all. Today’s tragedy is a grim reminder of the dangers inherent in that sacred task. Sgt. Maynard proved himself an outstanding example of selfless service and dedication to his community, and we mourn alongside our state and the law enforcement community."