DELBARTON, W.Va. — One person has died following a crash on the King Coal Highway early Tuesday, according to the Mingo County Sheriff's Department.

According to the department, officers responded around 7 a.m. Tuesday to a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus and a truck. The driver of the truck died from injuries sustained in the crash.

