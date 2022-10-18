DELBARTON, W.Va. — One person has died following a crash on the King Coal Highway early Tuesday, according to the Mingo County Sheriff's Department.
According to the department, officers responded around 7 a.m. Tuesday to a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus and a truck. The driver of the truck died from injuries sustained in the crash.
According to similar statements released by the Mingo County Board of Education and Mingo Central High School, seven students and the bus driver were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for non-life threatening injuries and the parents of those students have been notified.
"First responders and school staff have been at the site of the accident," the statement said. "The accident is being investigated by the Mingo County Sheriff's Department and the West Virginia State Police."
The school district is assisting in the investigation. King Coal Highway near Mingo Central High School is closed indefinitely following the accident, according to Mingo County Emergency Management.
This is a developing story, and more details will be added as they become available.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.