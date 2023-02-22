Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

PAX, W.Va. — An 11-week-old baby was found dead in flood water Friday afternoon in Fayette County, West Virginia.

A search began early in the day for the child, who was reported to be missing after a vehicle was stuck in high water in the 2100 block of Paint Creek Road in Pax.

