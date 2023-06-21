BRANCHLAND — The Guyandotte Water Trail Alliance invites locals to fill the Guyandotte River with kayaks and canoes to participate in the third annual Guyandotte River Regatta and Float.
The event will be held at four locations along the Guyandotte River on June 24, 2023. Registration will begin at each location at 8 a.m., and participants will enter the river at 10 a.m. Each float will last approximately two hours with some sites providing additional activities to the river float.
This fun, family float is sponsored at each location by a community organization with administrative and financial support provided by the National Coal Heritage Area Authority.
Access and registration locations with community sponsors are:
Wyoming County — Rural Appalachian Improvement League and the Wyoming County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Put-in location is Wyoming East Park.
Mingo County — Gilbert County Convention and Visitors Bureau. The put-in is located in Justice.
Lincoln County — Branchland. The put-in location is Branchland Park on Route 10.
Cabell County — Barboursville City Convention and Visitors Bureau and Barboursville City Park. Put-in location is Barboursville Park.
Participants are required to register and sign a liability waiver. The recommended age for participation is eight years old and above. Participants are required to wear an approved personal floatation while on the river.
This event is being held to encourage the use of the Guyandotte River for recreation and promote the Guyandotte Water Trail, a designated West Virginia water trail. The Guyandotte Water Trail is a recreational trail for non-motorized boaters and fishermen.
