BRANCHLAND — The Guyandotte Water Trail Alliance invites locals to fill the Guyandotte River with kayaks and canoes to participate in the third annual Guyandotte River Regatta and Float.

The event will be held at four locations along the Guyandotte River on June 24, 2023. Registration will begin at each location at 8 a.m., and participants will enter the river at 10 a.m. Each float will last approximately two hours with some sites providing additional activities to the river float.

