PIKEVILLE -- The University of Pikeville (UPIKE) has launched the UPIKE Family Flood Support initiative to assist areas devastated by recent flooding. 

Established in 2020, the UPIKE Student Emergency Fund was created to help students continue their education at UPIKE after being impacted by an emergency or disaster. Visit upike.edu/floodrelief and click Give Now to donate. 

