PIKEVILLE -- The University of Pikeville (UPIKE) has launched the UPIKE Family Flood Support initiative to assist areas devastated by recent flooding.
Established in 2020, the UPIKE Student Emergency Fund was created to help students continue their education at UPIKE after being impacted by an emergency or disaster. Visit upike.edu/floodrelief and click Give Now to donate.
In addition to working to raise money to help our students affected by the flood, the UPIKE family has been involved in providing direct relief to our neighbors. In the span of two days, nearly 300 cases of water were donated and delivered to areas in desperate need of clean drinking water. Water donations are still being accepted on campus at UPIKE’s Office of Public Safety.
Teams of UPIKE students, faculty and staff continue making trips to impacted areas to lend a hand. In the days following the catastrophe, hundreds of members of the UPIKE family could be found shoveling mud, carrying debris and serving food to those in need. UPIKE President Burton J. Webb, Ph.D., was among those pitching in to help.
“When tragedy strikes in the mountains, we do what the Appalachians have done since the 1700s. We get busy and help our neighbors,” said Webb. “The UPIKE family is who we are because of where we are. Our calling is as it has always been, to serve.”
The American Red Cross identified a need to house responders, and UPIKE found accommodations for nearly 50 volunteers on campus.
Students who have been displaced by flooding are able to move on to campus early for the fall semester. Shower facilities are also available for students in need. If you know a student who could benefit from this service, email housing@upike.edu or call 606-218-5224 for additional information.
Any former graduate of UPIKE or Pikeville College whose diploma may have been damaged by flood water can contact the registrar’s office to receive a free replacement. Email laurenpiotrowski@upike.edu or call 606-218-5193. Students residing in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties can now visit www.disasterassistance.gov to apply for FEMA relief assistance.