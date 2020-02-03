LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky is announcing its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
To make the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester, excluding credits earned in pass-fail classes. Some UK colleges require a 3.5 GPA to make the dean’s list.
Here are the dean’s list students from Pike County.
Haseeb Ahmad, Neuroscience; Anthony Allen, Pre-Management; Fotini N. Antimisiaris, Digital Media and Design; Pavlina N. Antimisiaris, Dietetics; Alexander Lowther Chang, Human Nutrition; Evan K. Hall, Agricultural and Medical Biotechnology; Jordan Blake Hampton, STEM Education; Sarah S. Hays, Forestry; Paul E. Keaton, Finance; Cassidy M. Lowe, Pre-Nursing; Kristen Rebecca Maynard, Communications Sciences and Disorders; James Thomas Orem, Pre-Communications; Tyce McKeyan Riddle, Kinesiology; Alyssa Grace Shanklin, Pre-Human Nutrition; Camryn B. Slone, Neuroscience; Max Tanner Thompson, Neuroscience; Jade Coyer Thornbury, Kinesiology; Logan Cacy Varney, Pre-Mechanical Engineering; Haley C. Williamson, Pre-Integrated Strategic Communications; Rodney Donovan James, Finance; Carlie Nicole McCoy, Pre-Integrated Strategic Communications; Joshua Nelson McCarty, Electrical Engineering; Haley Brooke Blackburn, Pre-Journalism; Abigail Paige Gannon, Community and Leadership Development; Dagen Wayne Rash, Pre-Mining Engineering; Zachary L. Chaney, Community and Leadership Development; Hannah Faith Amelia Huffman, Pre-Marketing; Madison Bailey Tackett, Kinesiology; Rachael M. Blackburn, Pre-Nursing; Jacob C. Blackburn, Biology; Matthew Blake Chaney, Political Science; Austin W. Elswick, Human Health Sciences; Abby Nicole Johnson, Kinesiology; Eric Clay Johnson, Sec Edu — English Education.