RACINE, W.Va. — Of course Jesse Williams was here.
Still standing after a 34-year mining career and five denied attempts to get black lung benefits, Williams, 80, of Wharton, West Virginia, has been coming to the United Mine Workers of America’s Labor Day picnics as long as he can remember.
“It’s good for the voters to get out and see what’s going on,” Williams said as an unrelenting rain fell on John Slack Park in Boone County just before noon Monday.
There’s a lot going on.
West Virginia’s state mining safety office under threat. The state’s Democratic Party looking for a fresh start to chip away at a GOP supermajority in the Legislature. A 17-month strike against Warrior Met Coal in Alabama marked by picket line confrontations. A federal labor protection bill facing defeat.
The lesson for the more than 100 United Mine Workers of America members and supporters huddled under pavilion roofs and umbrellas at the UMW’s 84th annual Labor Day celebration was that they’re in a fight they can only win together.
“The United Mine Workers of America has never given up, never run away,” UMW International President Cecil Roberts said in a speech. “We won’t back down, and we won’t turn around!”
Dominating the event’s list of speakers were Democratic state legislative candidates who urged the crowd to vote based on labor and health care protections.
“It’s not about God, guns, gays and abortion,” said Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, who is seeking to serve the 7th Senatorial District for a fifth term in the chamber. “But that’s how they suck you in. They play you like a fiddle.”
Stollings and other speakers noted broad Republican support in the 2022 legislative session for a bill that would have removed state mine inspectors’ power to issue orders or financial penalties to mine operators for failing to meet safety standards. That support for the bill, House Bill 4840, withered only after UMW members and other miner advocates excoriated it in a public hearing.
The bill’s most vocal proponent, House Government Organization Committee Chairman Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, has announced a challenge to Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, for the chamber’s top leadership position next year. Steele cited duplication in mine inspections and penalty assessments between the state and federal regulatory agencies as reasons to back HB 4840. Opponents said it would remove a critical layer of mine safety oversight.
West Virginia suffered its fourth fatal mine accident of 2022 on Thursday when Kristofer Ball, 34, of Harts, was killed at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County controlled by Liechtenstein-based Seven Energy AG, according to the Governor’s Office. It was the state’s second fatal mine accident in a 15-day span.
“Do you think a coal miner’s life is important?” asked West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association executive director Rodney Miller, a former delegate who is running to return to the House in the 32nd District. “The reason I ask that is, the folks in the Legislature right now apparently don’t.”
Delegate and new West Virginia Democratic Party Chairman Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, drew some of the loudest applause of the day by advocating “send(ing) the adults in the room back to Charleston.”
Pushkin touted the Inflation Reduction Act, the UMW-backed clean-energy, health and tax package signed by President Joe Biden after key backing from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and no GOP support.
The law shored up funding for the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund. The fund pays benefits to miners disabled by the disease, as well as their eligible survivors and dependents, when no responsible coal operator is identified or when the liable operator doesn’t pay.
Pushkin argued that state Republican leaders weren’t fit to govern, alluding to a Friday announcement from Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, that he was not informed that the House intended to resume a special session to consider abortion restrictions and that the two chambers were still too out of lockstep on the matter to convene a session.
“(T)hey don’t know how to govern,” Pushkin said moments before launching into an acoustic guitar rendition of the union anthem “Solidarity Forever.”
Roberts and UMW International Secretary-Treasurer Brian Sanson accused Alabama state officials of draconian strike-breaking efforts in the UMW’s fight for better wages against Warrior Met Coal Inc.
“But the UMWA is not going anywhere,” Sanson said.
West Virginia AFL-CIO President Josh Sword urged passage of the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, a bill stalled in Congress that would let unions override state right-to-work laws like West Virginia’s that allow workers to opt out of a union and not pay union dues while still being covered by wage and benefit provisions of their union contract.
The measure would prohibit companies from permanently replacing workers who participate in a strike and require or coerce employees to attend employer meetings designed to discourage union membership. It would also bar employers from entering into agreements with employees under which employees waive the right to pursue or join collective or class-action litigation.
Roberts and Sword cited a Gallup poll released last week that found 71% of Americans approve of labor unions. That figure came after a string of union victories throughout the nation, including wins at Amazon, Apple and Starbucks.
The approval clip was the highest Gallup recorded on the question since 1965 — the year after Jesse Williams’ mining career began.
As the rain fell Monday, Williams said he feared mine safety laws being weakened in the near future. But protection was all around him.
“It’s good stuff for the people,” Williams said. “Getting together, everybody seeing each other.”