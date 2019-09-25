By JARRID McCORMICK
Williamson Daily News
WILLIAMSON — The U.S. 119 Drug Task Force arrested two Mingo County men after they both allegedly sold drugs to an undercover informant working with the task force.
Larry “Bo” Jones, 37, of Delbarton and Kevin William Hinkle, age unknown, of Wharncliffe were both arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to criminal complaints filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaints, on July 11 Larry Jones delivered methamphetamine, a schedule II controlled substance, to an individual who was working with members of the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Sept. 10, and it was executed by the West Virginia State Police on Sept. 16.
According to a separate complaint, Kevin Hinkle also sold subutex, a schedule III controlled substance, to an undercover informant for the task force on Aug. 1. A warrant was issued for his arrest Sept. 12, and it was executed Sept. 19 by the WVSP.
Both defendants were arraigned by Mingo County Magistrate Donald Sansom and were sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail, where they have since been released on bond.
If convicted, Jones faces up to 15 years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines while Hinkle faces up to five years in prison and up to $15,000 in fines.
Sgt. E. Sherrill with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. 119 Drug Task Force was the investigating officer. He received assistance from Sgt. N. Mines.
Here are other criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
ASSAULT ON OFFICER: Roscoe Bryant, 32, of Williamson was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with assault on an officer by the WVSP. According to a criminal complaint, a trooper with the WVSP observed the defendant walking in the center of the roadway wearing only gold underwear, white tube socks and carrying a wooden cross. The defendant said he “was going to die in the near future” and “that he would punch him in the face.” The trooper tried to tell Bryant that he was there to help, but Bryant told the trooper “the world was coming to an end and he was here to spread the word.” He was placed under arrest and taken into custody.
DUI, RECKLESS DRIVING: Tracy Rachelle Murphy, 39, of Williamson was arrested Sept. 14 and charged with DUI, reckless driving, no insurance, no operators and having an unregistered ATV on the roadway by the WPD. According to the complaint, officers received a call of an ATV driving recklessly on Peter Street in Williamson. Upon arrival, they observed the defendant swaying in the roadway and driving recklessly. Murphy was able to provide officers with only an ID card. They ran the driver’s history through Mingo County 911, and it came back surrendered. Murphy was taken to the Williamson Police Station for a field sobriety test and was then taken to Williamson Memorial Hospital for a blood draw.
DOMESTIC BATTERY: Robert Ray Brady, 39, of Allen, Kentucky, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with domestic battery and violating an emergency protective order by the MCSD. According to the complaint, Brady allegedly punched the victim in the face busting her lip and then threw her down and held her on the ground.
BATTERY: Cassie Yates, 25, of Delbarton was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with battery by the WPD. According to a complaint, an officer with the WPD responded to a call of females fighting behind Goodman Manor. The officer observed Yates over top of the victim, who was sitting in a chair, and punching the victim in the face, causing bleeding and extensive swelling to her right eye and face.
GRAND LARCENY: Lana D. Honaker, age unknown, of Williamson was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with grand larceny by the WPD after she allegedly stole more than $1,000 in items from a victim’s residence and proceeded to pawn them at Williamson Gun and Archery.
TRESPASSING: Nathaniel Ethan Cassady, 23, of Delbarton was arrested Sept. 17 by the WVSP and charged with trespassing in structure, trespassing asked to leave, and destruction of property.
FLEEING: Robert Allen Vincent, 21, of Crum was arrested Sept. 16 and charged with fleeing by the WVSP.
DRIVING REVOKED: James Bubby Gannon, 41, of Williamson was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with driving revoked and no proof of insurance by the WVSP.
OBSTRUCTING: Chyanne Baisden, 22, of Delbarton was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with obstructing, no proof of insurance, failure to produce registration and no seat belt by the Delbarton Police Department.
DUI: Michelle Williamson, 31, of Williamson was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with DUI, driving left of center, no registration, no insurance, no operators and no headlights by the WPD.
OBSTRUCTING: Tony Allen Williamson, 31, of Williamson was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with obstructing and providing false information by the WPD.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.