EDGARTON — A two-state police chase ended Thursday with a vehicle crashing into the Edgarton Post Office, according to a criminal complaint.
According to the complaint, Prentice Juan Spaulding, 45 of Beckley, was reportedly fleeing from Kentucky State Police in Pike County, Kentucky. The high-speed chase crossed over into West Virginia and led to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office joining in the pursuit.
According to the criminal complaint, the chase ended with the accused losing control of his truck and crashing into the back of the Edgarton Post Office — resulting in an estimated $2,500 in damages.
According to the complaint, it was later discovered the accused had a revoked driver’s license and expired registration on the vehicle driven during the pursuit.
Spaulding is charged with fleeing, driving on a revoked license, expired registration and destruction of property. According to jail records, he was being held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $6,000 cash-only bond as of press time.