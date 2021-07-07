LENORE — Lenore Prekindergarten-8 was recently awarded a grant to help support music programs offered during the school year.
The school will receive around $40,000 in grant funding to be used for musical instruments and ongoing program management and materials through the program.
Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia Curator of the Arts Randall Reid-Smith and Chiho Feindler, senior director of programs and policy for the Save The Music Foundation, to announce a total of eight West Virginia middle schools on Tuesday last week.
“We should be so proud with what we’re doing in West Virginia, especially what we’re doing with the arts and music,” Justice said. “We should be so proud. Today is just another day of amazing accomplishment.”
The other schools are Huntington East Middle Middle School (Cabell County), Buffalo Middle School (Wayne), Kasson Elementary/Middle (Barbour), Meadow Bridge Prekindergarten-6 (Fayette), Hannan Junior/Senior High School (Mason), Pike View Middle (Mercer) and Herndon Consolidated Elementary/Middle (Wyoming.)
The grants announced last week were made possible by the Save the Music Foundation, which partners with public school districts to donate grants in the form of new musical instruments, technology, equipment, and resources for music teachers and school leaders.
Since 2010, the partnership between West Virginia and Save the Music has provided matching grants totaling $4.8 million to 120 schools in all 55 counties across the state.