NAUGATUCK — Two Mingo County men were recently arrested after police say they stole nearly $15,000 worth of items from a hardware store in Naugatuck.
Carl “Peewee” Thompson Jr., 38, and Julian Ooten, 34, of Delbarton were arrested Oct. 16 and charged with grand larceny, breaking and entering and conspiracy by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, according to a complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, both Ooten and Thompson broke into a warehouse belonging to Tug Valley Supply and stole four Stihl generators valued at $4,800, six Better Built truck racks valued at $4,794 and 12 D8 batteries valued at $3,588.
The two were arraigned by Mingo County Magistrate Dave Justice and were sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of a $25,000 bail.
Chief Deputy Joe Smith, Deputy Allen Mounts and Deputy Jeremy Casey were the arresting officers.
