WILLIAMSON — Two longtime employees of the Mingo County Magistrate Court worked their final days as county employees this past Friday.
Magistrate Court Clerk Terry Sanders retired after working over 32 years in the same position, and Debbie Donahoe also entered retirement after nearly a 24-year career as a magistrate assistant.
Sanders was hired as magistrate court clerk on July 1, 1988, by Circuit Court Judge Elliot “Spike” Maynard, who went on to serve as the state Supreme Court Justice. Sanders served as clerk under four different judges.
Thinking back on his three-plus decade career, Sanders noted how much things have changed with his job since he started the job in the late 1980s.
“When I first came in 1988, things were a whole lot different. It was almost like being in the Stone Ages” Sanders joked. “Everything you did was on paper, and when you needed to find a file, you had to go to a index card file, find the case number and then find whatever you was looking for. ... There’s been a lot of changes since I started over 30 years ago.”
Donahoe began working in the Magistrate Court when she was hired as an assistant by former Magistrate Pam Newsome at the beginning of 1997. She worked under Newsome for 18 years, and then was an assistant for Magistrate Barry Marcum for one year and has worked under current Magistrate Dave Justice since he was first elected in 2016.
“It’s been a really good job. I enjoyed my job real good at first, but then as it went on they changed a lot of stuff, and it just became a lot to deal with,” Donahoe said. “We used to have to hand type everything on a typewriter, and everything we did pretty much was on paper. Now everything is done on a computer. There’s been a lot of change.”
Both Sanders and Donahoe said that they enjoyed their working in the Magistrate Court and are thankful for their time there and all the friends they made and people they met over the years.
“I’ve got to meet a lot of people and made a lot of friends, particularly ones that have worked in the courthouse over the years,” Sanders said. “We’ve got a fine crew working in Magistrate Court now. We’re just like a family. Everybody gets along well, works with each other and helps each other out ... even the magistrates work very well with each other now, and it’s not always been that way. Sometimes politics gets in the way of things like that, but not nowadays. We’ve got a good crew over there.”
Amanda Mines, who has spent the past several years working as a probation officer for the Mingo County Probation Office, will replace Sanders as the new magistrate court clerk.