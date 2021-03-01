TOLER, Ky. — A natural gas line explosion at a home in Toler, Kentucky, during the early morning Monday resulted in injuries to two people and their home being burned to the ground.
According to Belfry Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rexel “Nee” Jackson, the department responded to the 911 call just after 2 a.m.
Jackson said five people were at the home at the time of the explosion, which is believed to have occurred in the basement of the home. Two of the residents were transferred by Appalachian First Response to Tug Valley ARH, where they were treated for various burns and cuts from debris.
Three other residents inside of the home, two of whom were juveniles, were not injured in the explosion.
According to witnesses who were nearby, the initial explosion was followed by a second explosion minutes later, and then the house was completely engulfed in flames.
The home was a complete loss, but firefighters were able to keep it from spreading to nearby structures.
The family was not able to save any belongings from the fire, according to Jackson. He said the American Red Cross had been contacted to provide assistance to the family.
Firefighters had to wade through floodwaters while battling the blaze, as the house was located in a flood-prone location near the confluence of the Blackberry Fork and Pond Creek close to Belfry Elementary School.
Jackson said no firefighters were injured while battling the fire.