WAYNE — Two individuals have been arrested after a joint investigation by the Wayne County and Martin County, Kentucky, sheriff's departments, according to a news release.
Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said the Drug Enforcement Unit seized 1,000 doses of crystal methamphetamine Jan. 7 while working a joint investigation with Martin County, Kentucky, Sheriff John Kirk and the Martin County Sheriff's Department.
George "Tank" Stacy of Mingo County and Brittany Cassady of Johnson County, Kentucky, were both arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. Each is charged with conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more (methamphetamine), possession with intent to deliver and pseudoephedrine altered.
The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit had received information that Stacy was supplying large quantities of crystal methamphetamine to Mingo County, Martin County and Wayne County.
Prior to the traffic stop, the Martin County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant on Stacy's residence. Cassady was on probation from Virginia for involuntary manslaughter.